Hammarsdale mall shooting claims one life

At approximately 09h15 on Saturday morning 26 August 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a clothing store in a shopping centre in Hammarsdale.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 and EMRS as well as the police and security all responded to the incident.

Reports from the scene indicate that a female, in her twenties, had been shot more than once. Her injuries were serious and she was attended to by an Advanced Life Support paramedic and stabilised at the scene before being transported by EMRS to hospital for further assessment and care.

A man, also in his twenties, had also been shot and tragically died at the scene.

Emergency Services are currently on scene. The incident and preceding events are being investigated by the SAPS.

South Africa Today – South Africa News