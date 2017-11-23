Gunman terrorizing community arrested, Amandawe

Gunman terrorizing community arrested, Amandawe

A gunman who has been terrorizing the community of Amandawe has been arrested.

The 25 year old Amandawe man was arrested in the early hours of the morning of 22 November 2017, in the Ixopo area, Harry Gwala Cluster.

A 9 mm pistol with one live round, cellphones, tablet, watches, sim cards and other items were recovered by police.

An operation was carried out by Ugu Cluster Operational Control Center members. He is expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 November.

