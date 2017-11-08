Gunman on the loose, police seek information, Scottburgh

It is alleged that on Monday, 30 October at about 18:30, an unknown gunman accosted three people who were walking about 45 metres apart along Dexter Road in Amandawe.

The Scottburgh SAPS has registered two counts of attempted murder and three counts of armed robbery for investigation.

On Friday, 3 November, shortly before 20:00, a 34 year old woman was allegedly returning home from work when she was shot in the chest and killed close to her home near Zama Store in Amandawe.

In all the incidents, the suspect was described as a slightly built man in his late twenties, dressed in a blue denim trouser and a hooded jacket with a fur lining around the face. The crime scenes are all in close proximity to the Amandawe T-junction.

The firearm used is a 9mm pistol. No arrests have been made as yet and an appeal is made for anyone with any information that may help with the investigations, to contact the Scottburgh SAPS Detectives on 039-978 1900, their local police on 10111 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Members of the Amandawe community are advised to be extra vigilant especially at night and report any suspicious persons seen in their neighborhood, to the Scottburgh SAPS. They are also warned not to resort to vigilantism or take the law into their own hands.

If anyone is suspected of being involved in any crime, report it to the police instead of resorting to mob justice.

