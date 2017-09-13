‘Gun salute’ by gangsters claims one life in Molweni

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the conduct displayed by the criminals during the funeral services at Molweni area.

“They allegedly fired ‘gun salute’ shots that ended the life of an innocent person. Such conduct must be stopped immediately and those who continue with these criminal actions will be dealt with harshly. No person is allowed to discharge a firearm in a public place including at the cemetery. Community members must stand up and say enough is enough for these criminals who fire shots at funeral services of gangsters,” he said.

A case of murder was opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation. The police are still tracing the suspects who were involved in the alleged shooting.

