Gun salute at gangster funeral kills hearse driver

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the conduct displayed by the criminals during the funeral services at Molweni area. “They allegedly fired ‘gun salute’ shots that ended the life of an innocent person.

Such conduct must be stopped immediately and those who continue with these criminal actions will be dealt with harshly. No person is allowed to discharge a firearm in a public place including at the cemetery.

Community members must stand up and say enough is enough for these criminals who fire shots at funeral services of gangsters,” he said.

On 8 September 2017 at 16:00 the victim, Thabani Hadebe (27) was driving a hearse at Molweni area transporting the body of Jabulani Gayinkani “Gayo” Mdunge for his funeral services.

The victim was apparently struck by a stray bullet during a ‘gun salute’ fired by unidentified suspects who were attending the funeral.

Mdunge had been fatally shot during a shootout with police officers at Kokstad/Harding area last week.

The injured Hadebe was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he later succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder was opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation.

The police are still tracing the suspects who were involved in the alleged shooting.

