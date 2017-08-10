Guard shot and robbed of cash in Dube village

At approximately 12:00 on Thursday, Marshall Security was called to the scene of a shooting in the area of Dube Village, north of Durban.

Reports from the scene indicate that whilst a cash-in-transit guard was collecting money from a local supermarket, he was approached by two men, armed with hand guns.

The men demanded the cash and a tussle ensued with one of the suspects firing a shot, striking the guard in his right ankle.

The suspects then robbed the guard of the money and his firearm, before making off in a getaway vehicle.

The vehicle and cash box were later found abandoned in the area nearby. An extensive search was conducted by the SAPS K-9 unit, however, the suspects remain at large.

Members of the public rushed the injured guard to a nearby community clinic where he was met by Crisis Medical Paramedics.

The man was treated and stabilized using advanced life support care, before being taken to a nearby hospital for further definitive care.

The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

