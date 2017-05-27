Greytown rapists each handed life terms imprisonment

On 25 May 2017, the Greytown Regional Court convicted and sentenced Cebisi Mnomiya (31) to life imprisonment for rape. On 9 October 2016, a 27-year-old victim was with the accused at a local tavern at Ntembisweni area in Matimatolo when the accused asked the victim to accompany him. On their arrival at the house, the accused assaulted the victim, overpowered and raped her. A case of rape was opened at Matimatolo police station and the docket was transferred to Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. Within a few weeks, the accused was arrested. He made several court appearances until he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In another conviction, Mhlawumbe Innocent Ndlovu (24) appeared in the Greytown Regional Court on 25 May 2017 and was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, kidnaping and attempted murder. On 11 February 2014, the victim (18) was coming back from school when she came across her former boyfriend in Ntunjambili area, Kranskop. He told her that they need to talk during which he grabbed her and pulled her to the nearest bush where he tied her to a tree. She was repeatedly raped and stabbed. After the ordeal, the victim managed to escape and reported the incident to Kranskop police. Ndlovu was eventually arrested and charged. He appeared in court several times until he was convicted and sentenced.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) on the sterling investigative work which led to the successful prosecution of the accused. “We are pleased with the verdict which was imposed by the court. This conveys a strong message to the communities at large that rapists have no space in our society,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News