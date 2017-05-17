Glenwood woman held at gunpoint in home invasion

A Glenwood woman has become the latest home invasion victim after a group of armed men forced their way into her Manning Road home on 17 May 2017.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said four men, armed with firearms, forced open the pedestrian gate of the property before breaking down the front door.

“Brandishing their firearms the men pushed the resident onto the floor before ransacking her home, both upstairs and downstairs. After they left she was able to press the panic button to alert our control room at about 12.30pm. Fortunately, the resident did not sustain any injuries during the incident,” he said.

Among the items reported stolen were laptops, cameras, plasma TVs and jewellery.

It is unclear whether the suspects were on foot or driving a vehicle, but investigations will be conducted by the SAPS.

