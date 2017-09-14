Girl (9) paid after each rape incident, man gets 15 years

Pietermaritzburg Sexual Offences Court convicted and sentenced Michael Mbuyiselwa Gcwensa (49) to 15 years imprisonment for rape he committed last year.

On 3 March 2016, an ever alert woman was at Thornville area when she saw the accused giving her nine year old daughter an amount of R10.00 and she became suspicious.

She questioned her and the daughter told her mother that she was once raped by the accused. This happened several times and each time the accused will give her cash.

She was afraid to report as the accused threatened her not to tell anyone. A case was immediately opened at Thornville police station and Plessisslaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigation.

Detectives used their skills and expertise that led to the arrest of the accused, linking him to the rape case. He was taken to court were his bail was denied and he remained in custody until he was convicted.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa congratulated the Plessisslaer FCS unit for their perseverance in putting the rapist behind bars where he belongs. “I am pleased with the conviction and I hope that this will send a clear message to those who abuse our women and children. We also wish to thank all roleplayers in the criminal justice system for their part in securing these convictions,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News