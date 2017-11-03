Fraud, payroll official pays family members, Jozini Municipality

Nomfundo Mthembu (32) and five other suspects appeared briefly at the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Court on Thursday 2 November 2017, for alleged fraud and money laundering.

Mthembu a payroll official from Jozini Municipality allegedly created a number of ghost employees during March 2016 until January 2017 and transferred almost R252 thousand as salary payments to her bank account and six different accounts belonging to her family members.

Almost 101 transactions were made during that period into various bank accounts. Mthembu, Londeka Ndlovu (20), Sibusiso Dlomo (22), Lungani Dlomo (30), Thubelihle Dlomo (18) and Sphamandla Dlomo (20) were released on bail and are expected back again at the same court on 05 December 2017, pending further investigations.

More arrests are imminent.

