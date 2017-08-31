Four suspected car thieves arrested, Croftdene

An operation was conducted by Malvern police and Cluster Task Team members after a suspicious Renault Sandero with four occupants was spotted in Croftdene area.

As soon as they saw the police vehicle they sped off towards Silverglen drive where other members managed to intercept the suspects.

A search was conducted and various car breaking implements were recovered inside the vehicle including remote jammers and vehicle computer boxes.

Four suspects were arrested for possession of car breaking implements. All the suspects will be profiled in order to determine if they can be linked to theft of motor vehicle, housebreaking and theft cases in and around Durban.

They will appear in court soon.

