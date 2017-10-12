Four murder accused sentenced to life for barbaric attack, Empangeni

Four murder accused sentenced to life for barbaric attack, Empangeni

On 10 October 2017, Empangeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Fanele Makhaya (27), Vincent Mngomezulu (25), Bhekani Cebo Mngomezulu (33) and Nhlakanipho Bongani Nyawo (22) to life imprisonment for murder of Mzamo Prince Mbuyazi (29) at Cinci Reserve, KwaMbonambi.

On 28 August 2015, the deceased was with the accused drinking alcohol in a certain homestead when an argument ensued.

The accused fatally stabbed Mbuyazi and he sustained multiple stab wounds all over the body. A murder case was opened at KwaMbonambi police station for investigation. Intensive investigation led to the arrest and successful prosecution of the accused.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcome the sentence handed down to the accused. “Our members will always work hard in tracing those who terrorize our community in the province. I strongly condemned such barbaric attack directed to the victim,” he said.

