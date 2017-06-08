Four killed five injured in Isipingo mass shooting

Four people have been killed and one person is in a critical condition after a shooting took place in Nogin road in Isipingo at approximately 16h20 this afternoon.

The four men, believed to be between the ages of 25-35, were killed in what was believed to be a drug related shooting in the area.

Four more patients sustained serious to moderate injuries during the shooting.

ER24 transported three of the four patients to the Prince Mshiyeni memorial hospital for further medical care.

The patient who is in a critical condition and one other patient was transported to hospital by other emergency services on scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

