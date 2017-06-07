Four firearms recovered in Kenville, suspects arrested

In the early hours of 6 June 2017, the members of the Greenwood Park Trio Crime and Inanda Crime Prevention Unit embarked on an operation in the Kenville area, searching for suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms. The members proceeded to the area called Siyathuthuka Informal Settlement, Kenville where four suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. The recovered firearms are two 9mm pistols, revolver, shotgun and various assorted rounds of ammunition.

It is alleged that on 4 June 2017 at about 18:00, the victim and her friend were coming from work when they were approached by the suspects. At gun point, the suspects demanded cellphones before shooting them. One victim was shot and injured and the other managed to escape unharmed. They took the victim’s cellphone and fled the scene on foot. The suspects will be profiled to determine if they are linked to any other crimes in the area. They are facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and attempted murder. The suspects, aged between 21 and 33 are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on 7 June 2017.

