Four arrested for business robbery and housebreaking, Nsuze

Ilembe Cluster Task Team assisted by other police units such as Crime Intelligence, K9 unit, Tactical Response Team and Nsuze police conducted an intelligence driven operations on 6 September 2017 to curb house breaking and business robberies in their area.

The members followed up information about wanted suspects at Ndwedwe and Nsuze area.

A total of four suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of property suspected to be stolen during this operation.

Two unlicensed firearms, a pistol and a revolver with ammunition were recovered as well as stolen liquor. The arrested suspects aged between 21 and 30 will appear in the Nsuze Magistrate’s Court on 7 September 2017, facing their charges.

The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their job well done for conducting such operations in their area. “These operations will continue in a bid to stabilize trio crimes in Ilembe Cluster. We also encouraged the community members to come forward and work with the police in fighting crime by reporting those involved in criminal activities in their communities to the police,” he said.

