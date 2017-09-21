Four accused appeared in court for SASSA fraud

Four accused appeared in court for SASSA fraud

Four accused, Mduduzi Makhaye (32), Bongani Magutshwa (33), Nonhlanhla Mpisane (36) and Thulasizwe Ngidi (29) appeared in the Durban Special Commercial Crime Court facing charges of fraud and corruption.

The four were arrested by Hawks members from Durban Anti Corruption Task Team following an intensive investigation on fraud and corruption activities at Umnini SASSA Service Center.

Hawks members together with SASSA internal investigation team swooped at the Umnini Service Centre on Friday, 15 September 2017 and a search was conducted. Fraudulent identity documents, birth certificates and SASSA cards were found in the accused’ possession.

Mduduzi Makhaye who is a SASSA office manager allegedly colluded with Mpisane and Ngidi in illegally processing social grant application using fraudulent documents.

Magutshwa who is a Cash Pay Master Service official allegedly processed SASSA cards for illegal beneficiaries.

They appeared on the same day and were all granted R2000.00 bail. Their case was postponed to 30 November 2017.

