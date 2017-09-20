Forensics link CIT shot suspect in attempted murder cases

One of the suspects into the attempted murder of Sindiso Magaqa (36), Nontsikelelo Mafa (27) and Jabu Msiya (44) has been positively identified.

Jabulani Mdunge (38) who resided in Berea and KwaMashu Hostel was allegedly part of a group of ten armed robbers who were involved in a shootout with police on the N2, between Harding and Kokstad on 1 September 2017.

The men were allegedly on their way to commit a cash in transit robbery when they were intercepted by police. When confronted by police, the suspects opened fire on police and in the exchange of gunfire, three suspects were shot and killed while seven were arrested.

A number of firearms including AK 47 rifles and handguns were confiscated the by police.

Mdunge was allegedly killed during the shootout and has been identified and linked as one of the suspects that matched the profile through forensic intervention.

Attempts to apprehend the second suspect are still underway.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are offering a reward of up to R450 000 for any information that could lead to the arrest and successful conviction of suspects responsible for the ongoing political killings in the Kwazul Natal.

Currently the task team has registered 42 and 24 of those are murder cases. Almost 35 suspects have arrested on 10 murder cases. Almost 24 cases are still under investigation and 28 firearms have been seized.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Brigadier Bongani Maqashalala on 0824829596 and strict confidentiality will be guaranteed.

