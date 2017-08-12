Fleeing suspect run down in Verulam

A house break-in suspect was critically injured after being run over yesterday on the R102 near the Ottawa intersection.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the scene after receiving several calls from passing motorists reporting a man lying on the north bound lane.

Upon arrival the man was found to have sustained life threatening injuries. He was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital in a critical condition.

It was later established that the pedestrian and an accomplice were attempting to break into a home in Ottawa when they were disturbed.

Both suspects fled the property and while attempting to cross the south bound lane of the R102 one of them were struck by a Chevrolet Utility bakkie. The force of the impact resulted in the man being thrown onto the north bound lane.

The second suspect fled the scene leaving his accomplice behind.

South Africa Today – South Africa News