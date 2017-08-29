Five suspects dead following Springfield Park cash-in-transit robbery

Five armed robbers have allegedly been shot and killed in a shootout with security guards and police, following a Springfield Park cash-in-transit robbery on 28 August 2017.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of armed robbers had opened fire on a cash-in-transit G4S security van near the corner of Electron Road and Umgeni Road in Springfield Park this morning.

“The suspects opened fire on the van and security guards returned fire. One suspect was shot dead and a second suspect was critically injured,” Mathios said. “Police arrested a further two suspects at the scene, but five managed to make a getaway in an A Class Mercedes Benz and fled on the M19 towards Parlock. Police gave chase and caught up with the suspects in Parlock where the suspects opened fire on the police. Police returned fire and allegedly shot dead four suspects that were in the vehicle,” Mathios said.

Mathios said police and security officers were unharmed during the shooting.

