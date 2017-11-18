Five people shot and killed during robbery near Empangeni

On the night of 17 November 2017, at 19:20, a group of heavily armed men shot and killed five people and injured two at the Vulindlela shopping complex in KwaDlangezwa near Empangeni.

It is alleged that a group of thugs approached the supermarket and opened fire at security guards and others who were in the vicinity. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing scene. When police arrived they found a vehicle suspected to be used by the criminals idling at the scene.

Among the victims who died are two security guards who were performing guard duties at the complex and an innocent bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The supermarket owners were not injured during the robbery.

Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at Mthunzini police station for further investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the attack. “These criminals are merciless and killed innocent people because of their greed. We have tasked seasoned detectives to investigate this case and bring the perpetrators to book. We urge the community at large not to panic and rather direct their anger towards assisting investigators with information that will lead to the arrest of these heartless thugs,” he said.

