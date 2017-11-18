Festive Season operations underway, 28 arrested, Durban

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster launched their Festive Operations at the Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Office. The Cluster will focus on Multi disciplinary operations in full force, as the SAPS will be working hand in hand with various different role players, such as Durban Metro Police, RTI, Rapid Rail Police Unit (RRPU), NIU and TRT.

Members from different stations in the Cluster will be working throughout the Ethekwini Inner South area, creating high visibility in order to combat serious crimes in the area.

Durban Metro Police, will also be assisting the Cluster by conducting visible policing duties with the Metro Dog Unit and Metro Mounted Unit.

Members braved the harsh weather conditions and successfully brought in 28 arrests in the first operation, targeting the drug related crimes in the area. The operation also brought in two suspects arrested for being in possession of stolen goods and one suspect arrested for carjacking.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their hard work and good successes on the first day of the Festive Operations. “Members will be working in full force and will have a zero-tolerance approach to all perpetrators, to ensure we have a safer Festive Season,” he said.

