Festive Season operations underway, 28 arrested, Durban

0
Festive Season operations underway, 28 arrested, Durban. Photo: SAPS
Festive Season operations underway, 28 arrested, Durban. Photo: SAPS

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster launched their Festive Operations at the Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Office. The Cluster will focus on Multi disciplinary operations in full force, as the SAPS will be working hand in hand with various different role players, such as Durban Metro Police, RTI, Rapid Rail Police Unit (RRPU), NIU and TRT.

Members from different stations in the Cluster will be working throughout the Ethekwini Inner South area, creating high visibility in order to combat serious crimes in the area.

Durban Metro Police, will also be assisting the Cluster by conducting visible policing duties with the Metro Dog Unit and Metro Mounted Unit.

Members braved the harsh weather conditions and successfully brought in 28 arrests in the first operation, targeting the drug related crimes in the area. The operation also brought in two suspects arrested for being in possession of stolen goods and one suspect arrested for carjacking.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their hard work and good successes on the first day of the Festive Operations. “Members will be working in full force and will have a zero-tolerance approach to all perpetrators, to ensure we have a safer Festive Season,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 2 Vryheid farm attack murderers of Daniel Swanepoe... On 16 November 2017, two accused, Sibusiso Mbatha (23) and Ayanda Mncube (21) were convicted for murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circu...
Killing of a police officer condemned KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa has condemned the killing of a police officer in Mbongolwane, near Eshowe. “...
Exam papers leaked at UKZN If you study psychology, you may have the opportunity to "see" the examination paper in advance. Four papers from the Department of Psychology at t...
2 policemen wounded after shoot out, Inanda Police officers were conducting crime prevention duties at Inanda area in the early hours of 17 November 2017. They spotted a Toyota Tazz vehicle ...