#FeesMustFall activist arrested again

Die Vryburger

Bonginkosi Khanyile

#FeesMustFall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, was arrested again in connection with the campaign after being in prison for six months last year as one of the leaders.

He was arrested last week in Durban because he apparently violated bail conditions.

He was the leader of the campaign against tuition fees, and that action led to the burning of buildings on various campuses which resulted in millions of rands’ damage.

However, the Durban Magistrate’s Court has released him again

Khanyile is also attached to the EFF student movement.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

