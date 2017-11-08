FCS units secure 9 life terms and 50 convictions in 1 month

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units in KwaZulu-Natal have managed to secure a number of convictions for crimes directed at women and children during the month of October 2017.

Teams of investigators from the FCS units managed to secure 50 convictions during the same period whilst other cases remain under investigation.

A total of 447 suspects were arrested and 50 convictions secured in one month.

A total of nine accused were sentenced to life imprisonment while others were sentenced to a total of 495 years in prison. These suspects were arrested for various crimes such as rape, sexual assault, child abandonment and robbery.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended members of the FCS Units for securing such convictions. “During the Festive Season we will be focusing more intensely on crimes against women and children. Those that cause harm to our women and children must be prepared to spend the Festive Season behind bars,” he said.

