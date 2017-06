On 5 June 2017 the Empangeni Regional Court sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his child.

“We will continue to send all sexual offenders in prison where they belong. Crimes against women and children will always be treated as priority since the victims are most vulnerable to ruthless criminals whom they trust,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa Today – South Africa News