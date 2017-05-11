Farm owner killed in farm attack, body burnt

On 10 May 2017, Micheal Kernick (64) was stabbed with a garden by farm attackers and his body burnt.

Berg Protection reaction officers were the first responders to arrive at the scene of a home invasion in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal last night.

Mr Michael Kernick had already lost his life in the struggle with his perpetrators.

Fire had been set to the homestead and BPS were able with the assistance of local farmers, to extinguish the blaze confined to a small section of the house.

During the next 48 hours several teams of forensic experts will be investigating the scene.

BPS will not be releasing any other further information until verified by the experts investigating the case.

What we will say is that Mr Kernick was alone at the time of the incident, and the homestead was extensively ransacked.

Family have been informed and notified and SA CAN is in attendance to the family and farmers involved, doing the necessary trauma counselling.

Thank you to all those farmers who responded, and respected our requests to not contaminate the crime scene.

Anyone with any information that may be relevant, are to please contact Brett Deavin 082 894 4220.

South Africa Today – South Africa News