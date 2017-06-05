Farm couple tied up and severely assaulted

An 87-year-old male and 79-year-old female were attacked on Friday, June 3 as they returned home to their Benmore Farm in the Gwala District.

An unknown number of suspects overpowered the couple, forced them into their home, brutally assaulted them and tied them up with chains and a rope.

The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Apparently, the elderly couple managed to alert the community security and police who swiftly responded.

Both victims were transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

The police are investigating a case of house robbery, and the suspects are still at large.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

