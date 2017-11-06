Family pet injured in Umhlanga Rocks robbery

On Sunday evening Marshall Security was alerted to a housebreaking which had occurred in Ridge Road, Umhlanga Rocks.

Reports from the scene indicate that an unknown number of suspects forced entry into an outbuilding, ransacking it, stealing various items. The suspects then broke a window to the main house, however, were deterred by the home security system and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The family dog sustained an injury to its nose from the broken glass in the ordeal, however, the injury is believed to be minor only. We wish him a speedy recovery.

The scene was secured and handed over to the SAPS for further investigation.

