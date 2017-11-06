Family pet injured in Umhlanga Rocks robbery

Arrive Alive

1
Umhlanga-Rocks-robbery
Umhlanga Rocks robbery. Photo Arrive Alive.

On Sunday evening Marshall Security was alerted to a housebreaking which had occurred in Ridge Road, Umhlanga Rocks.

Reports from the scene indicate that an unknown number of suspects forced entry into an outbuilding, ransacking it, stealing various items. The suspects then broke a window to the main house, however, were deterred by the home security system and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The family dog sustained an injury to its nose from the broken glass in the ordeal, however, the injury is believed to be minor only. We wish him a speedy recovery.

The scene was secured and handed over to the SAPS for further investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Security officer critical after The Bluff shooting A security guard is in a critical condition after he responded to a house robbery on Maxwell Road in The Bluff South of Durban this morning. Around...
Man tortured for hours on farm and killed On Saturday, a 57-year-old man was tortured for hours and stabbed to death on his farm situated in the Vryhied area, KwaZulu-Natal. Captain Nqobile...
No electricity delivery, so illegal suppliers thri... Illegal electricity has become a booming business in the informal settlement of Bottlebrush, Chatsworth. Residents are charged by local connectors up ...
R2.5 million worth of stolen goods seized, Malvern On 2 November 2017, at approximately 12:10, an Ethekwini Outer North Intelligence driven operation, together with Provincial Organised Crime, Ethekwin...
  • Doug

    Speedy recovery for the woof! Hope the spawns of satan are found and dealt with accordingly!