Exam papers leaked at UKZN

If you study psychology, you may have the opportunity to “see” the examination paper in advance.

Four papers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Natal were “posted” on social media before the exam.

Authorities say that in the future they will ensure that papers do not leak out.

However, the question arises how security can be so lax at a tertiary institution that leaked four papers.

Whoever is responsible is an open question and may even include departmental staff, administrative staff, and IT staff who work with the information.

UN was earlier in the year involved with a scandal where admissions were “sold” to the health department.

