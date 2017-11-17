Exam papers leaked at UKZN

Die Vryburger

0
Exam papers leaked at UKZN - Image - Die Vryburger

If you study psychology, you may have the opportunity to “see” the examination paper in advance.

Four papers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Natal were “posted” on social media before the exam.

Authorities say that in the future they will ensure that papers do not leak out.

However, the question arises how security can be so lax at a tertiary institution that leaked four papers.

Whoever is responsible is an open question and may even include departmental staff, administrative staff, and IT staff who work with the information.

UN was earlier in the year involved with a scandal where admissions were “sold” to the health department.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 2 policemen wounded after shoot out, Inanda Police officers were conducting crime prevention duties at Inanda area in the early hours of 17 November 2017. They spotted a Toyota Tazz vehicle ...
Constable fatally shot, firearms stolen, Eshowe The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa condemned the killing of a police officer at Mbongolwane near Eshowe. “...
18 years for savage fatal beating of grandmother (... On 14 November 2017, the Ngwelezane Regional Court found Khayelihle Ntombela (33) guilty of killing Bonakele Ntombela (82) at Othini area Ntambanana. ...
Another firearm recovered and man arrested, Glebel... Police units deployed at Glebelands Hostel yielded positive results after they arrested a man and recovered an unlicensed firearm on the afternoon of ...