Eshowe rapist sentenced to two life terms

On Wednesday, 27 September 2017, The Eshowe Regional Court convicted and sentenced Zamani Rambros Mkhize (43) to two life imprisonment for rape that he committed at Eshowe in February 2016.

Mkhize raped two women on different occasions after promising to find them jobs in the area. On 2 February 2016, he met a 22 year old woman whom he promised to find her an employment. He took her to the bushes in the Industrial area, claiming that it was a shortcut to the place. On the way, he grabbed her and raped her.

He threatened to kill her if she reported the incident. The victim reported the incident to the police and a case of rape was opened at Eshowe police station. It was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

Later in the month, another case of rape with the same modus operandi was received by the Eshowe FCS for investigation where a 21 year old victim was raped in the Industrial area. Whilst conducting an investigation, police discovered through DNA that both victims were raped by the same person.

Police’s persistence to solve the cases led to the arrest of the accused in June 2016. He was taken to court where he remained in custody throughout the trial. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for each rape.

An 18 year sentence was secured in Mtunzini Regional Court by Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit when Bhekizenzo Mthembu (48) was sentenced after he committed the crime.

In the evening of June 2007, a then 14 year old victim was offered transport home by the accused who drove to a secluded area at Ezihlabathini area where he grabbed the victim and raped her.

He promised to give her cash and when she refused, he threatened to hurt her. The victim reported the incident to her father and a case of rape was opened at Mtunzini police station.

