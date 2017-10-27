Elderly Pinetown couple brutally assaulted in traumatising home invasion

An elderly Pinetown couple have been injured in a brutal home invasion this morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said four armed suspects lay in wait, hiding in the garden of the couple’s Hillview Crescent property before ambushing the homeowner as he walked from the main house to an outbuilding at around 9am.

“The suspects ambushed the home owner as he walked into the garden to take food from the main house to put it in a freezer in the outbuilding. The homeowner was accosted by the suspects and they frogmarched him back to the main house, severely beating him with bottles and their fists, demanding cash, valuables and firearms,” Mathios said.

“They frogmarched him to the main bedroom where they grabbed his wife and started to throttle her. They found a safe in the house and demanded the keys. They fled with a firearm, cellphones and other valuables which they loaded into the couple’s car and forcefully drove through the main gate,” Mathios said. “ER24 paramedics treated the victims for their injuries at the scene.”

Pinetown SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

