Elderly man murdered on farm near Vryheid

While thousands of people all over the country, joined the Monday protests against farm attacks, an elderly man was murdered this morning in Vryheid, Kwazulu-Natal.

Around 10h00 this morning, the 73-year-old-man was overpowered by a suspect while he was trying to build a chicken coop. The suspect stabbed the man with a knife several times and forced him into his Ford Bantam bakkie.

Ian Cameron, from AfriForum, spoke to Maroela Media and said that the man could have survived the attack if he was not shoved into the bakkie. Cameron believes that the man bled to death while inside the bakkie.

The suspect fled the scene, but not to far smashed into a power pole. Cameron said workers from a nearby farm saw the collision happen and managed to apprehend the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

Captain Nqobile Gwala of the SA Police said the deceased was not a farmer and that the murder does not fall under farm attacks, instead that the attack was a rural crime and not an attack on a commercial farm. Gwala further stated that the deceased lived alone in a house with other community members who lived in houses around him.

Whereas Cameron said, the murder falls under the definition of a farm murder. “The police are wrong. The definition is a farm murder, whether he was a farmer or not. Whenever someone is murdered on a farm, it counts as a farm murder.”

Cameron identified the deceased as Bokkie Potgieter and said the attacker was a well-known criminal in the area.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

