Elderly farmer beaten to death in KZN

A 70-year-old farmer, Mr Craig Smith, was murdered on his farm near Illovo in KwaZulu Natal on Friday, September 15.

The body of Mr Smith was found by a worker, apparently beaten to death on his farm.

The police are investigating a case of murder, and at this stage, they are not sure of how many suspects were involved in the incident.

The police also confirmed that they were not certain of how Mr Smith died, but there are indications that he was beaten to death with a blunt object.

The suspects fled the scene with Mr Smith’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and the search for the suspects continue.

