Elderly couple tied up in one of two recent La Lucia home invasions

Blue Security

0

An elderly couple was tied up and assaulted in Gainsford Place on Saturday night during one of two La Lucia home invasions this past weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said armed robbers forced open the driveway gate to gain entry onto the property at around 6.50pm. They arrived at the property in a white Toyota Fortuner.

“The gang then forced open the security gate and front door to get into the house. They tied up the residents with rope and assaulted them, demanding to know whether the couple had cash and a safe on the property,” Mathios said. “The gang fled with an Xbox console, a laptop and jewellery.”

Mathios said the incident was the second home invasion in La Lucia at the weekend.

Two armed men tampered with the driveway gate motor to gain access onto a property in Darnford Avenue at around 2.10pm on Friday. “The suspects drove onto the property in a brownish coloured VW Polo where they forced open the front door to get into the home. They held up he domestic worker at gunpoint and fled with jewellery and electronic appliances. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Durban North SAPS attended both crime scenes.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Chop shop raided, three vehicles recovered, Durban Crime intelligence driven operation conducted by National Intervention Unit members yielded positive results on the night of 22 October 2017, at KwaMa...
Police kill 2 in shoot out after fired on by group... On 22 October 2017, at 15:30, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team assisted by Kranskop SAPS acted on intelligence with regar...
Use water responsibly urges Minister Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has encouraged communities in KwaZulu-Natal to use water responsibly. “As a country, we need to pro...
Brazen broad daylight bicycle thief nabbed followi... A Blue Security armed response officer and a Kloof resident’s swift action led to the arrest of an alleged bicycle thief who had brazenly jumped over ...