Elderly couple tied up in one of two recent La Lucia home invasions

An elderly couple was tied up and assaulted in Gainsford Place on Saturday night during one of two La Lucia home invasions this past weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said armed robbers forced open the driveway gate to gain entry onto the property at around 6.50pm. They arrived at the property in a white Toyota Fortuner.

“The gang then forced open the security gate and front door to get into the house. They tied up the residents with rope and assaulted them, demanding to know whether the couple had cash and a safe on the property,” Mathios said. “The gang fled with an Xbox console, a laptop and jewellery.”

Mathios said the incident was the second home invasion in La Lucia at the weekend.

Two armed men tampered with the driveway gate motor to gain access onto a property in Darnford Avenue at around 2.10pm on Friday. “The suspects drove onto the property in a brownish coloured VW Polo where they forced open the front door to get into the home. They held up he domestic worker at gunpoint and fled with jewellery and electronic appliances. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Durban North SAPS attended both crime scenes.

