Eight police officers arrested at the Golela Port of Entry

On the 30th of May 2017, members of the Police service consisting of Detectives, Intelligence and the Special Task Force, arrested eight (8) Police officers including two (2) females at the Golela Port of Entry. The arrested Police officers will be charged with crimes such as corruption, extortion, defeating the ends of justice as well as forgery and uttering.

These arrests are in line with what Minister Fikile Mbalula said, that we will get rid of corrupt elements within our ranks. “The Police budge is an honour to serve not a right to be corrupt” Minister Fikile Mbalula said. Minister Fikile Mbalula wants to reiterate that those who are corrupt among the ranks of the Police Service will be dealt with.

Minister Fikile Mbalula wants to congratulate this team for the sterling work in rooting out corruption. This must serve as the warning to all corrupt Police Officers that their days are numbered.

