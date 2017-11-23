Eight armed suspects ransacks house in Parkgate

Reaction Unit South Africa

0
House-robbery-Parkgate-Verulam
House robbery in Parkgate, Verulam. Photo Reaction Unit South Africa.

Eight armed suspects gained forced entry into a home in Kensington Close, Parkgate in Verulam and assaulted a domestic worker. They also opened fire on a neighbour.

At approx 11:17 on Wednesday Members of Reaction Unit were called out to the scene and upon arrival Reaction Officers were informed that the suspects had pointed firearms at the domestic worker. They then assaulted her and ransacked the home.

The suspects then exited the home and were confronted by a neighbour. The suspects fired shots and the neighbour returned fire. They then fled in a white Hyundai iX35.

A 43-inch Hisense flat screen TV, a Sony PlayStation 3 and an unknown make DVD player were amongst the items taken.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Victim injured during robbery in Verulam Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to Moss Street in the Verulam CBD after receiving a call from a member of public requesting assi...
Suspects evade capture after Durban robbery At approximately 13:45 on Tuesday, Marshall Security was alerted to a house robbery in progress at a home in Lonsdale Drive in Durban North. Armed rea...
Woman pushed in front of truck during Ladysmith ro... A woman, believed to be 23 years old, sustained moderate injuries after she was apparently robbed and pushed in front of a truck on Khandar avenue in ...
Hijacker dies in shoot out with police, Engonyamen... It is alleged that on 20 November 2017, at 14:50, the victim was driving her vehicle along P68 main road towards Thathani area when she was attacked b...