Eight armed suspects ransacks house in Parkgate

Eight armed suspects gained forced entry into a home in Kensington Close, Parkgate in Verulam and assaulted a domestic worker. They also opened fire on a neighbour.

At approx 11:17 on Wednesday Members of Reaction Unit were called out to the scene and upon arrival Reaction Officers were informed that the suspects had pointed firearms at the domestic worker. They then assaulted her and ransacked the home.

The suspects then exited the home and were confronted by a neighbour. The suspects fired shots and the neighbour returned fire. They then fled in a white Hyundai iX35.

A 43-inch Hisense flat screen TV, a Sony PlayStation 3 and an unknown make DVD player were amongst the items taken.

