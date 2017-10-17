EFF threatens Maritzburg College with mass action

The EFF threatened the Maritzburg College with mass action if the school were to discipline the black matriculants who violated the school’s code of conduct.

The three “promoted” T-Shirts by the EFF displaying slogans such as “EFF our last chance to get our country back” at the school.

According to the school, they are accused of racism as well as breach of the Schools Act.

Meanwhile, the DA defended the behavior of the learners. Observers point out that the DA supports the EFF in an effort to defend the brutal coalitions they have in several municipal governments.

It has always been a policy that party politics in schools is not allowed.

