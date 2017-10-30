Durban’s incompetent managers

The Durban City Council is experiencing ongoing problems with consumer bills and cutting off the electricity supply.

This is because the city’s revenue department is not trained and qualified to do the job.

The revenue project manager has no IT experience, according to sources within the board. The billing system of R620 million is not functional, and consumers receive incorrect and often extremely high bills.

Manoj Hanuman, the income protection manager, allegedly has a Standard 8 certificate and an N6 qualification.

A mayoral investigation team will submit a report on the situation within two months.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

