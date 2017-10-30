Durban’s incompetent managers

Die Vryburger

0
Durban's incompetent managers - Image - Die Vryburger

The Durban City Council is experiencing ongoing problems with consumer bills and cutting off the electricity supply.

This is because the city’s revenue department is not trained and qualified to do the job.

The revenue project manager has no IT experience, according to sources within the board. The billing system of R620 million is not functional, and consumers receive incorrect and often extremely high bills.

Manoj Hanuman, the income protection manager, allegedly has a Standard 8 certificate and an N6 qualification.

A mayoral investigation team will submit a report on the situation within two months.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Councillor arrested after blowing up another Counc... A 36 year old councillor is expected to appear at the Madadeni Magistrate Court on Monday 30 October 201, following his arrest by the political task t...
Policeman nabbed selling police equipment to crimi... A 46 year old warrant officer from Bayview Police Station and his 50 year old accomplice are expected to appear at the Durban Regional Court on Monday...
Automatic firearms recovered, KwaDukuza taxi rank On Friday, 27 October 2017 a joint operation by Provincial Trio Crime Task Team and RRPU were conducting an intelligence driven operations at KwaDukuz...
Mondlo rapist sentenced for five counts of rape On 24 October 2017, Madadeni High Court convicted and sentenced Thobani Elvis Mthethwa, 28, for five counts of rape that he committed in the Mondlo ar...