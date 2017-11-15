Drugs seized, 3 suspects arrested, Phoenix

The safer festive season operations are in full swing around the Province of KwaZulu-Natal and are leaving an indelible mark on the criminal network.

On Friday, 10 November 2017, members from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Durban Public Order Police Project Team, Durban Central K9 Unit, eThekwini Outer South K9, eThekwini Outer North Crime Intelligence and Metro Police conducted an operation at Phoenix targeted at the illicit drugs.

The multidisciplinary operation netted three suspects and narcotics were seized. At 13:00, members proceeded to the first target which a house was suspected to be openly conducting a sale of narcotics. As the members approached the house throngs of smokers fled from the house.

Upon entering the premises two males started running from the police officers but the members quickly caught up with them. The first suspect was searched and a black plastic bag was found in his possession. The plastic bag was opened and Mandrax tablets, heroin capsules as well as cash were found.

The 29 year old suspect was immediately placed under arrest. The second suspect was searched and he was also found in possession of a similar black plastic bag which contained heroin, rock cocaine as well as mandrax tablets.

Further investigations revealed that both the suspects are in the country illegally. The members went to the second targeted home and began to search the premises. The members requested that the dogs be removed from the kennels and began searching inside. The members found dagga stashed inside the kennels. The search continued, a further stash of dagga was found and a 25 year old suspect was arrested.

All three arrested suspects are appearing in the Phoenix Magistrates’ Court facing charges of drug dealing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for confiscating the drugs and arresting the suspects. “These operations show that the police in the province are committed in cleaning up the streets from drug smugglers,” he said.

