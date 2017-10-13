Drugs, firearm and police equipment recovered, Inanda

An intelligence driven operation was conducted on the night of 12 October 2017, at Inanda area with the assistance of Inanda Crime Prevention members.

Their operation yielded positive results as they arrested a 32 year old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs and for possession of bullet proof vest and SAPS jacket.

The arrested suspect will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on 13 October 2017.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest and the recovery of drugs as well as firearm at Inanda area “The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was used in any other crimes in the province. I further appeal to the community members to work together with the police in the fight against crime by reporting any criminal activities in their areas,” he said.

