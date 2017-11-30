Drug dealer nabbed, south beach, Durban.

The SAPS Provincial Drug Unit conducted an intelligence driven operation aimed at eliminating the drug trade in Durban and surroundings.

The operation yielded positive results when a 29 year old suspect was arrested in possession of drugs on the Marine Parade, South Beach.

He was found in possession of 100 ecstasy tablets and more than nine grams of crystal meth. The drugs were seized and the suspect was immediately arrested.

The suspect was charged for possession of drugs and will be appearing at the Durban Magistrates Court.

He will be profiled to determine whether he has been involved in similar crimes or has been convicted for similar offences before. The SAPS Provincial Drug Unit is working tirelessly this Festive Season to remove drug dealers from our streets as drug abuse often leads to other serious and violent crimes.

