At 11h00 on Tuesday morning Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a drowning at the Umdloti North beach tidal pool.

Reports indicate that elderly man from Gauteng had gone for a swim in the tidal pool, lifeguards noticed the man floating in the water and raced to his assistance.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the lifeguards were doing CPR on the patient.

The Netcare 911 Emergency care practitioner placed the man on the ventilator, and with the help of ambulance crews they continued with the resuscitation for forty-five minutes.

Tragically, despite all their efforts the man was declared dead at the scene.

