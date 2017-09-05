Dog comes to rescue during Gillitts home invasion

Blue Security

A Gillitts residents was lucky to escape an armed robbery at the hands of a panga wielding intruder, unharmed, after his dog came to the rescue at the weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the Stockville Road resident had come face to face with the robber when he went to fetch some tools from his shed on Saturday afternoon at around 2.40pm. The resident noticed that the tool shed door was slightly open although he was certain that he had locked the shed the last time he had been there. When he opened the door the robber confronted him with a panga and demanded cash. “As the resident and the robber were walking towards the house the resident’s dog started to bark and ran towards them, the suspect got a fright and fled the scene.

Mathios said the robber had gained entry onto the premises by climbing a tree, which is situated just outside the property, and then jumping on top of the shed. He had then forced open the toolshed door, a Ryobi brush cutter was reported stolen.

