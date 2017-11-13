DNA links rapist to 12 attacks, Ulundi

DNA links rapist to 12 attacks, Ulundi

Ulundi serial rapist is set to appear today in the Mahlabathini Magistrates’ Court for 12 counts of rape.

On 9 November 2017 members from Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection & Sexual Offences Unit arrested a 37 year old suspect for 12 counts of rape which were committed in Ulundi and its surrounding area. The suspect has been terrorizing the victims who were working at Ulundi Plaza and especially those knocking off duty late at night since 2012 until last year, 2016.

The suspect would wait for the victims along the Railway line near Mbhoshongweni area, Ulundi. All victims were threatened at knife or gunpoint where after he would drag his victims to the nearby bushes where they were raped.

In an incident that occurred in 2015, the suspect was arrested for rape and taken to court but due to insufficient evidence, the matter was withdrawn. Samples were taken from him and forwarded for DNA analysis. The accused was then linked to 12 other cases which he committed in the same area.

A manhunt began and the suspect was arrested on 8 November 2017 by the FCS Unit members in Ulundi.

An appeal is extended to all complainants who has been victims of this suspect to please contact the investigating officer in Ulundi, Warrant Officer Mucu Luhlongwane at 035 874 0330 or 071 560 2976.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for the arrest of the suspect. “Our police will ensure that all criminals targeting the vulnerable women and children will be removed from the community” he said.

