Dlamini-Zuma rejected by her own ANC branch

The ex-wife of Jacob Zuma and contender for the ANC and the country’s presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has been rejected by her own ANC branch.

The branch in Durban has decided to support Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency of the ANC, and they will vote for him at the ANC’s national conference next month.

They believe their culture must continue, which calls for the deputy president of the organization to be the successor to lead.

Although Dlamini-Zuma was a former minister and chairman of the African Union, they believe that Ramaphosa has in the past proven himself. In a thinly veiled like to Dlamini-Zuma, her branch also said that no finger could be pointed at Ramaphosa about corruption and state capture.

