Dlamini-Zuma asks for ‘divine intervention’

At a meeting of religious leaders led by the SA Religious Forum in Durban, the hopeful presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, called for divine intervention against cannibalism, women’s murders and abduction of children.

According to Dlamini-Zuma, it is still a daily event in South Africa, and work has to be done towards unity between the people of SA.

It is noteworthy, however, that in her plea no mention is made of farm murders and violence against whites because it does not count at the ballot box.

Her request for “divine intervention” is also vague because, according to political analysts, it can be anything from ancestral spirits to witch doctors.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News