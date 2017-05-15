Deceased man robbed of his valuables in Verulam

An Indian female believed to be a prostitute robbed a deceased man of his valuables on Wick Street in Verulam this morning.

At approximately 07:50 members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of an unresponsive man lying on the pavement.

Upon arrival the individual was accessed by paramedics and found to be deceased. According to members of the public the deceased is a homeless person who sleeps outside the business every night. This morning when staff at the business arrived for work they assumed that he was still asleep and attempted to wake him however found him unresponsive.

An Indian female believed to be a prostitute then approached the deceased, searched his pockets and stole his cigarettes and a bag that was lying next to him. She then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The deceased has not being identified at this stage and circumstances surrounding his death is subject to investigation.

