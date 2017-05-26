Deaf man attacked by knife-wielding men in Verulam

A deaf man who walked was attacked by two suspects at his home on Petunia Drive in Temple Valley, Verulam yesterday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the home after receiving reports of the attack. Upon arrival it was established that the victim, who walked with the aid of crutches was in his home when noticed two suspects trying to break into his out building.

The victim approached the suspects who produced knives and began assaulting him. The suspects then fled from the property without taking anything. The victim was treated by paramedics for minor injuries on scene.

Reaction Officers conducted an extensive search for the suspects however no arrests were made.

