Dead newborn found in rubbish bin in Pietermaritzburg

The body of a newborn baby boy was found this afternoon in a rubbish bin outside a mall in Pietermaritzburg CBD.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, they were lead to a security office where they found the body.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the boy wrapped in a plastic bag and showed no signs of life.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the child and he was declared dead on the scene.

The body was apparently discovered by the local security members, who called paramedics,

Local authorities were called to the scene for further investigations.

