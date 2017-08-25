Cross border stock theft, two arrested, Kokstad

Between 16 and 24 August 2017, Kokstad Stock Theft Unit conducted a cross border livestock operation at Harding, Ibisi policing precinct towards the borders of Bizana area in the Eastern Cape.

Kokstad STU members arrested two suspects and recovered 16 cattle with the assistance of Bizana STU members. Police were following up on their pending cases that were opened at Harding and Ibisi police stations. Two suspects aged 32 and 35 from Bizana were arrested and taken Harding Magistrates’ Court for court appearance.

Livestock was transported back into our province and sent back to their lawful owners after they were positively identified.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the STU members in the SAPS for their good working relationship and communication which led to the arrest and recovery of stolen livestock which they had already crossed the borders of our province. “We will fight any form of cross border crimes in our province to curb import and export of stolen property and illegal property. We will continue to urge livestock owners to brand their livestock so that they can be easily identified when stolen,” he said.

