Cross border stock theft into Lesotho, cattle recovered

KwaZulu-Natal Stock Theft Units will intensify their operations as we approach the Festive Season to curb the theft of live stock in the province.

On 22 October 2017, Kokstad Stock Theft Unit embarked on a crime driven operation at their area after they received information about suspected stolen cattle.

The members intensified their operations and followed up information that led them to the recovery of 14 suspected stolen cattle and two horses. The stock were suspected of being stolen at Umzimkhulu area and were taken across the border to Lesotho.

Two suspects managed to flee the scene towards the mountains when they were approached by the police.

Various operations including roadblocks, stop and searches and high visible patrols will be conducted throughout the province. Live stock owners are urged to be vigilant and take control of their stock. They must ensure that they look after their stock and assist the police in curbing theft of live stock. The owners are required to ensure that they brand mark their cattle, donkeys and horses in order to comply with to the Animal Identification Act.

The law require the owners to make sure that their stock is brand marked. The police will act against those who fail to brand mark their stock. Our Stock Theft units in the province are willing to assist the community members to brand mark their stock. Donkeys and horses are also targeted and being stolen. Community members are urged to report any stray cattle to the police.

Criminals must be reported and people must not buy or accept any stolen live stock from criminals.

